Arrest Made In St. Cloud Murder From Two Years Ago

Arrest Made In St. Cloud Murder From Two Years Ago

aijohn784

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a St. Cloud murder more than two years ago.

St. Cloud police say they have arrested 27-year-old Kelisha Jason Walton II on Thursday afternoon in the 20000 Block of 21st Avenue in St. Augusta. He's expected to be charged for Aiding and Abetting, Dangerous Weapon - Firearm Murder - 2nd Degree - With Intent - Not Premeditated for the death of 34-year-old Antonio Harris Junior of Buffalo on October 22nd, 2023.

Read More: St. Cloud Police Release Shooting Victim's Identity |

Just before 4:00 a.m. on October 22nd in 2023, officers responded to the area of the 700 Block of 6th Avenue South on a report of multiple gunshots fired.

Along with the deadly shooting of Harris, two other men, a 52-year-old and a 26-year-old, were treated and released at St. Cloud Hospital.

On November 7th in 2023, Deionte Parker was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

Read More: Stearns County Jury Convicts St. Cloud Man of Murder |

St. Cloud police say the case remains an active investigation.

These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back

Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

 

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON