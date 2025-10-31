ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a St. Cloud murder more than two years ago.

St. Cloud police say they have arrested 27-year-old Kelisha Jason Walton II on Thursday afternoon in the 20000 Block of 21st Avenue in St. Augusta. He's expected to be charged for Aiding and Abetting, Dangerous Weapon - Firearm Murder - 2nd Degree - With Intent - Not Premeditated for the death of 34-year-old Antonio Harris Junior of Buffalo on October 22nd, 2023.

Just before 4:00 a.m. on October 22nd in 2023, officers responded to the area of the 700 Block of 6th Avenue South on a report of multiple gunshots fired.

Along with the deadly shooting of Harris, two other men, a 52-year-old and a 26-year-old, were treated and released at St. Cloud Hospital.

On November 7th in 2023, Deionte Parker was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

St. Cloud police say the case remains an active investigation.