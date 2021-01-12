St. Cloud MLK Day a 3-Day Virtual Event

ST. CLOUD -- Organizers in St. Cloud are preparing a three-day celebration honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. In the past, the local event has been a one-day in-person breakfast on the Monday that honors the former civil rights leader.

Co-Chair Desiree Clark everything is virtual starting with a family day event at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Sunday will be a church service at 11:30 a.m. featuring four African American churches in the area.

On Monday the main event begins at 9:00 a.m. with a keynote address with Jeffery Robinson who will be screening his new documentary "Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America".

Clark says Monday's event will include the sale of some special face masks as a community service project.

Our masks say, "MLK every day: Be Humankind". You can buy one get one for $10. We're hoping that people buy one and keep it for themselves and give the other one to someone else in the community who may be in need.

Clark says, even though the event is online this year, they wanted to keep the popular community conversation portion of the event.

Every year folks have said, "that's the part of the breakfast that we love the most, we love getting to talk to our neighbors, we love getting to learn from one another." So, we didn't want to cut that out, so there will be a one-hour community conversation in Zoom where we'll break out into rooms.

Jeffery Robinson will also be visiting each of the rooms to join the conversation.

This year there is also a new MLK Community Celebration Humanitarian Award that will be presented.