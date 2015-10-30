St. Cloud Mayor Accepting Nominations for ‘Neighbor of the Month’

ST. CLOUD - St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis wants to recognize some good neighbors. He's launched a "Neighbor of the Month" program intended to honor and celebrate people for their acts of good will and service.

Nominations will be accepted up until the third Monday of the month, and awarded on the first Monday of the following month.

The first award will be announced at the December 7th city council meeting.

To nominate your neighbor, visit the St. Cloud city website.