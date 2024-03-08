St. Cloud Man Sentenced to Prison for Illegal Gun Possession

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for illegally having multiple guns as a felon.

According to court documents, 39-year-old Roberto Williams attempted to rob a man at gunpoint outside an apartment in St. Cloud on July 31, 2020.

Williams was arrested by police in a vehicle that the victim identified. Officers found a gun in the vehicle’s glovebox with Williams’ DNA on it.

In a separate incident on November 13, 2020, police notified that a five-year-old child had been shot in the head and declared dead at a St. Cloud hospital. Williams and his fiancé, the child’s mother, were at the hospital and said they were shopping when they got a phone call that the child had been hurt. Williams claimed that they immediately returned home and took the child to the hospital together. However, police obtained surveillance video from a neighboring home that showed the fiancé taking the child to the hospital alone while Williams placed two backpacks in a garbage bin outside of the house. Police obtained a search warrant for his home and garbage bins. Inside the bins, they discovered the two backpacks which contained a semiautomatic rifle and a purple Taurus model G2C 9mm semiautomatic pistol with an extended magazine. The Taurus had the child’s blood on it. Police also searched Williams’ cell phone and found a picture of the purple Taurus 9mm semiautomatic pistol with the text “my new toy.”

Get our free mobile app

On August 29, 2023, Williams was convicted by a federal jury on two counts of possession of firearms as a felon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES