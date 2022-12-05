St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Raping Unconscious Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced for raping a woman while she was unconscious.

A Stearns County judge has sentenced 30-year-old Markus Ost to five years and five months in prison. He gets credit for having already served 301 days in the county jail.

Ost has pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct while the victim was physically helpless at a hearing in June.

St. Cloud Police got a call on February 8th reporting that Ost had raped a woman and they were asking police to do a welfare check on the victim. The victim then called police later in the day to report what had happened.

Get our free mobile app

According to the criminal complaint, the woman and Ost had been arguing in the early morning hours outside a friend's apartment. When they returned to their north St. Cloud apartment, Ost allegedly became verbally and physically aggressive. Court records show Ost then pushed the woman onto the bed, stripped her of her clothes, punched her in the face, and began choking her.

The woman told police she lost consciousness and when she came to, Ost was giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and was raping her.

Ost has previous convictions of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and domestic assault in 2015.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: 31 breathtaking images from NASA's public library In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes.