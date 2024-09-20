St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Murdering Co-Worker in 2022 [VIDEO]

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Benton County judge has sentenced a St. Cloud man for murdering his colleague outside their workplace in 2022.

The judge sentenced 38-year-old Michael Carpenter to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A jury found Carpenter guilty on one count of 1st-degree premeditated murder and one count of 2nd-degree murder in the shooting death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond in August.

Hammond was shot in the neck outside of Dubow Textile on October 24th, 2022, and died at the scene.

Police say a review of Hammond's phone showed several text messages between the two from the previous night where the woman said she didn't want to be touched or manipulated by Carpenter and that he shouldn't make it uncomfortable at work.

Nicole Hammond's obituary can be viewed here.

