St. Cloud Man Sentenced for Molesting Children

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison after pleading guilty to molesting three young girls.

Sixty-eight-year-old Mark Mjolhus pleaded guilty in March to three counts of felony 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct involving a significant relationship with children under 16-years-old.

Mjolhus was accused of sexually touching the girls at his home over the last few years.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the girls, all under the age of 10, told investigators that Mjolhus had touched their vaginas on multiple occasions, including in the bathtub and in the living room of his home.

Records show the sexual abuse occurred when the girls were as young as five and six-years-old.