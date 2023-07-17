St. Cloud Man Pleads Guilty to Sauk Rapids Stabbing

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man accused of stabbing another man at a Sauk Rapids apartment unit has pleaded guilty to an amended charge.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after 22-year-old Demaun Ford stabbed him in the back after an altercation.

Ford has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of 3rd-degree assault causing substantial bodily harm. In exchange, three counts of 1st-degree burglary and two counts of 1st-degree assault will be dismissed at sentencing.

Sauk Rapids Police responded to the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North in February 2022 and found a man lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The man was pale and was having difficulty breathing.

A woman told officers that they were sitting on the couch with their baby when Ford burst into the apartment and began fighting with the victim.

Get our free mobile app

Benton County Court records show Ford is the woman's ex-boyfriend and he was fighting with the victim as he held the child.

The woman said the man stabbed at Ford to get him to back off and then Ford stabbed the victim in the back and left the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a single stab wound.

Ford will be sentenced in September.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US Sta ﻿ cker compiled a list of 25 different things that have region-specific names using news, dictionary, and academic sources.

LOOK: The oldest cities in America Though the United States doesn’t have as long of a history as some Old World countries, it still has plenty of historical charm. Stacker brings you a list of the 50 oldest cities in America.