Former Benton County Attorney Acquitted of Groping Girl
MILACA (WJON News) -- A former central Minnesota prosecutor who was accused of groping a teenage girl has been found not guilty.
After a two-week trial in Mille Lacs County, former Benton County Attorney Philip Miller was acquitted on two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The charges were filed in Benton County but the case was moved to Mille Lacs County and prosecuted by the Hennepin County Attorney's Office to avoid a conflict of interest.
Miller's defense attorney Christa Groshek tells WJON News that the acquittal was announced Friday evening after the jury deliberated for approximately 90 minutes.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Minnesota Snowmobilers Sit Idle as Trails Open for the Season
- Officials Net Large Number of Invasive Carp in Mississippi River
- MnDOT Brings Back the Name a Snowplow Contest
- Minnesota DNR Urging Patience, Cautious on Newly Formed Ice
- Minnesota DNR Sets Winter Walleye Bag Limits on Two Popular Lakes
LOOK: Holiday gift crazes and fads of the past century
Stacker compiled a list of toy crazes from the past 100 years.
Gallery Credit: Jennnifer Billock
LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born
To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world.
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State
For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll