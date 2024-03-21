Rockville Man Pleads Guilty in Crash That Killed his Passenger

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Rockville man has pleaded guilty to causing a crash that killed his passenger last August.

Twenty-seven-year-old Aler Gomez-Lucas has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal vehicular homicide.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court, Gomez-Lucas was driving east on Highway 10 near Little Rock Lake when he lost control and rolled his vehicle. His passenger, 17-year-old Nurban Ruvelsi-Perez died when he was ejected into the roadway and was struck by an oncoming pickup.

According to the charges, a second passenger told authorities that Ruvelsi-Perez and Gomez-Lucas had been drinking before the crash and that Gomez-Lucas had been driving fast when he lost control.

Court records allege a breathalyzer test at the scene showed a preliminary blood-alcohol content of 0.178. A blood sample taken at the hospital was sent to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

The driver of the pickup had not been drinking and is not expected to be charged with a crime.

Gomez-Lucas will sentenced on June 26th.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

LOOK: 52 Black actors who made entertainment history Stacker presents over 50 Black actors whose performances broke barriers and made entertainment history. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: The Most Famous Actor Born Every Year