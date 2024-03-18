St. Cloud Man Pleading Guilty to Separate Sexual Assaults
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a girl at a high school basketball game in 2019.
Twenty-two-year-old Robert Epps is also pleading guilty to sexually assaulting another girl nearly a year later.
Epps is pleading guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct by using force or coercion from the December 2019 incident at Apollo High School. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, Epps followed a classmate into the bathroom, pushed her down, and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint. The girl was 15-years-old at the time of the incident and Epps was 18-years-old.
Court records show Epps is also pleading guilty to a count of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct in Benton County District Court for sexually assaulting a different 15-year-old girl following a family wedding in August 2020.
Court records show the plea agreement calls for a four-year prison sentence and Epps must register as a predatory offender.
He will be sentenced on May 21st.
LOOK: Milestones in women's history from the year you were born
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda
LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?
Gallery Credit: Isabel Sepulveda