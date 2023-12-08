Benton County Man Charged With Brandishing Gun During Argument

RICE (WJON News) -- A Rice man faces a felony assault charge after allegedly brandishing a gun during an argument with his girlfriend.

The Benton County Sheriff's Office was called to a home in the 11000 block of Highway 10 Northwest in Watab Township just after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. A witness called 911 to report an assault at that location.

Deputies arrived to find the suspect, 42-year-old Benjamin Nelson, had left the scene in his pickup.

The officers found a female victim at the scene who was shaken and visibly upset. The woman told authorities that Nelson had been calling her phone repeatedly earlier in the day and came home angry and screaming.

The witness said she heard Nelson and the victim arguing when Nelson flipped over a bed and then went into the kitchen and grabbed a handgun. She told authorities Nelson cocked the gun and went into the bedroom where the victim was.

The sheriff's office found Nelson in Morrison County about an hour later. Court records show Nelson admitted to arguing with the woman grabbing a handgun and showing it to her. He said he did that to show the victim he wasn't suicidal.

The victim said she didn't know what Nelson would do because he was screaming and not settling down.

Search warrants were used to search Nelson's pickup which turned up two other guns. Police say the gun used during the incident was ultimately found inside the home.

