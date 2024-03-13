Benton County Man Found Competent in Police Shooting Case

FOLEY (WJON News) -- A Benton County man accused of shooting at police officers during a drug raid last fall has been found competent to face the charges against him.

A Benton County judge ordered the exam for 64-year-old Karl Holmberg in January and determined he is able to aid in his defense. An evidentiary hearing is now scheduled for April 10th.

Prosecutors added a seventh count of 1st-degree attempted murder of a peace officer and a seventh count of 1st-degree assault against a peace officer back in December. A 2nd-degree drug charge and a charge of unlawful gun possession were also added in an amended criminal complaint filed in Benton County District Court. In all, Holmberg faces 16 felony charges.

The incident unfolded when several police officers were serving a narcotics search warrant at the home on the morning of October 10th. Holmberg is accused of shooting blindly through the door with a .223 caliber rifle. According to the criminal complaint, officers returned fire as they retreated out of the house.

Six officers were inside the house and five were struck by gunfire. All of the officers survived the ordeal.

After hours of negotiating, Holmberg was taken into custody without further incident.

