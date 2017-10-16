St. Cloud Man Hit In The Head With A Baseball Bat
ST. CLOUD - A St. Cloud man is recovering after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. St. Cloud Police say the attack happened at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday outside a home in the 400 block of 15th Avenue North.
A 35-year-old St. Cloud man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim and the fight started over some personal property.
The suspect had left the area before police arrived but later showed up at the St. Cloud police station to tell his side of the story. He was identified as 37-year-old Charles Toy junior of St. Cloud. He is expected to be charged with 2nd Degree Assault.