St. Cloud Man Hit In The Head With A Baseball Bat

ST. CLOUD - A St. Cloud man is recovering after getting hit in the head with a baseball bat. St. Cloud Police say the attack happened at about 3:00 p.m. Sunday outside a home in the 400 block of 15th Avenue North.

A 35-year-old St. Cloud man was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect was an acquaintance of the victim and the fight started over some personal property.