St. Cloud Man Found Guilty of Raping Young Girl
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Stearns County jury has found a St. Cloud man guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct for raping a young girl multiple times over the years.
Thirty-seven-year-old Jairo Fernandez Sorto was accused of raping the girl dating back to 2016 when she was just eight years-old.
Court records allege the abuse happened as recently as last October. The abuse came to light when the 14-year-old told a teacher about it.
The girl said Hernandez Sorto would rape her about three times a week. She also said he bought her the morning-after pill on two different occasions because he was worried she might be pregnant.
Court records show prosecutors will seek a longer sentence than state guidelines due to aggravating factors in the case.
Fernandez Sorto will be sentenced in July.
