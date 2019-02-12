St. Cloud Man Charged With Domestic Assault, Drug Possession

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is charged with two counts of felony domestic assault for allegedly pushing his girlfriend, spitting on her and spraying mace in her ear.

According to the complaint, the woman called police Saturday morning on a report of an unwanted man in her home and domestic assault. The woman said she and 39-year-old Rogdrick Singleton had been arguing when he took her car without permission. The woman tracked down her car at a bar and took it home.

When Singleton arrived back home, she said he was angry and yelling. At one point, Singleton allegedly held a cordless drill up to the woman's face, pushed her in the doorway of the bathroom, sprayed mace in her ear and spit on her four to five times.

Singleton admitted to arguing with the woman but denied he got physical with her.

Singleton has previous convictions of terroristic threats and a pattern of stalking.

He faces additional charges of felony drug possession from a different incident in late January. In that case, Singleton is charged with having 12 vials of THC oil and three pounds of marijuana. THC oil is derived from marijuana.