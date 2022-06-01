St. Cloud Man Auditioned for this Season Of AGT

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud could potentially have America's next talent contest sensation.

James Calacsan has confirmed that he auditioned in front of the judges for the hit NBC TV show America's Got Talent. However, just how well that audition went is still top secret. He'll only say that 'he may, or may not, have his audition televised'.

His audition was actually taped last spring at Pasadena Civic Arena.

The 17th season of the show premiered Tuesday night. We do know that Calacsan was not on the first episode of auditions for this season.

The judges for the show are Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara, and Simon Cowell. The show's host is Terry Crews.

The show airs on NBC on Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. central time. We'll have to tune in next week to see if he's on that episode.

You might remember Calacsan was on another national television show in December of 2020. He was on a show called "I Can See Your Voice" on the FOX network.

In August of 2019 he traveled to Chicago and tried out for another popular NBC TV show "The Voice", but he did not make it on the national broadcasts.

And, in July of 2018 he won a Gold Medal representing America at the World Championship of Performing Arts.