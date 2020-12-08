St. Cloud Man Performed on National TV Monday Night

HOLLYWOOD -- A St. Cloud man was on national TV Monday night.

James Calacsan sang on the game show "I Can See Your Voice" on Fox.

It is a show where contestants guess whether they think the person on the stage is a real singer or not.

Of course, we here in St. Cloud already knew that Calacsan could sing. For the record, the contestant on the show guessed wrong.

Last summer Calacsan auditioned to be on NBC's "The Voice".

He represented the United States in the 2018 "World Championship of Performing Arts" and won a gold medal. He was in the soul, R & B and open singing events. The competition was in Long Beach, California.

