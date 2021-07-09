St. Cloud Man Arrested Following Drug Bust

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man was arrested following a drug bust Thursday.

Authorities believe 31-year-old Tyler Pelzer was selling cocaine throughout the St. Cloud area. Investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force were able to set up an undercover buy from Pelzer.

Authorities say Pelzer was driving on I-94 near Avon when deputies with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office made a traffic stop.

Investigators then used a search warrant in the 1300 block of 15th Street North and found over 4,500 grams of marijuana, 980 grams of liquid marijuana, 530 grams to marijuana edibles, 31 grams of marijuana powder, 42 grams of marijuana wax, 8 grams of meth and 25 grams of cocaine.

Along with the drugs, authorities say 3 semi-automatic handguns were also found, with one gun reported stolen.

Pelzer was arrested on 1st degree drug sales and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

Authorities say no one else was home at the time of the search. The investigation remains active and more arrests in the case are expected.