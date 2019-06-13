St. Cloud Man Arrested At Summertime By George

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man faces several charges after a dispute at Summertime by George Wednesday night.

The incident happened just after 7:30 at Lake George.

Police say 19-year-old Kuoth Kuoth was asked to leave the area after authorities stepped in for a argument between him and a woman.

A short time later Kuoth came back at the event, at which time authorities told him he was trespassing and needed to leave. Kuoth became disorderly and refused to leave the park.

Police then arrested Kuoth, who resisted and started to pull away from officers. Kuoth was taken to the ground where police were able to get the situation under control.

Kuoth was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.

He's currently in the Stearns County Jail awaiting formal charges of disorderly conduct, trespassing and Obstructing legal process.