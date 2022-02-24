St. Cloud Man Accused of Stabbing Another Man in Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A St. Cloud man is accused of stabbing another man after an altercation at a Sauk Rapids apartment unit.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries after 21-year-old Demaun Ford allegedly stabbed him in the back.

Ford is charged in Benton County District Court with three counts of 1st-degree burglary and two counts of 1st-degree assault.

Sauk Rapids Police responded to the 1200 block of 2nd Avenue North late Thursday night and found a man lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The man was pale and was having difficulty breathing.

A woman told officers that they were sitting on the couch with their baby when Ford burst into the apartment and began fighting with the victim. Court records show Ford is the woman's ex-boyfriend and he was fighting with the victim as he held the child. The woman said the man stabbed at Ford to get him to back off and then Ford stabbed the victim in the back and left the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for treatment of a single stab wound.

The woman provided police with a description of Ford's clothing and his vehicle. St. Cloud Police found Ford a short time later and arrested him.

Ford complained of injuries to his side, but police only found small scratches.

