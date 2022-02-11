St. Cloud Man Accused of Raping a Woman While She Was Unconscious

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man is accused of choking a woman and then raping her while she was unconscious.

Twenty-nine-year-old Markus Ost is charged with 1st and 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of felony domestic assault.

St. Cloud Police got a call on Tuesday reporting that Ost had raped a woman and they were asking police to do a welfare check on the victim. The victim then called police later in the day to report what had happened.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the woman and Ost had been arguing in the early morning hours Monday outside a friend's apartment. When they returned to their north St. Cloud apartment, Ost allegedly became verbally and physically aggressive.

Ost is accused of taking the victim's credit cards, keys, license, and cell phones.

Court records show Ost then pushed the woman onto the bed, stripped her of her clothes, punched her in the face, and began choking her.

The woman told police she lost consciousness and when she came to, Ost was giving her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation and was raping her.

Ost has previous convictions of violating a domestic abuse no-contact order and domestic assault in 2015.

