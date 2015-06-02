St. Cloud Makes ‘Best Small Cities in America’ List

UNDATED - St. Cloud is one of the best small cities in America, at least according to one website. Nerd Wallet lists St. Cloud at #47 on their list.

They list St. Cloud's population growth at four percent. The median household income is $45,000. And our average commute to work is 18 minutes.

The number one city on the list is Moorhead, followed by Winona at number two. Mankato is number five overall.

Nerd Wallet says the Midwest is the best place to live because of our "low cost of living, reasonable commutes, and economies boosted by jobs in health care, education and technology manufacturing."