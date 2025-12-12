ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The process to annex the land for the future Stearns County Justice Center will take another step forward on Monday.

The St. Cloud City Council will hold a public hearing during its meeting.

Per the voter-approved referendum in November of 2024, Stearns County has secured land for relocation of the jail, and the court system functions from downtown St. Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

The land is located northeast of the intersection of County Road 75 and County Road 134 in St. Joseph Township. The parcels are nearly 40 acres and just over 45 acres. They abut the city limits on their eastern boundary and are within close proximity to existing public infrastructure.

They have to be annexed to the city of St. Cloud, which is the county seat, in order to house the court system.

Land measuring less than 200 acres and abutting the city limits may be annexed by ordinance upon receipt of the property owner's petitions.

After the annexation, the city will take a number of actions to authorize the project, including Minnesota's environmental review process, land use entitlement, and building/construction permits.

Stearns County will be responsible for the extension of utilities and other public infrastructure.