St. Cloud Fire Chief Urges Caution with Backyard Fires

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Due to the dry conditions, the St. Cloud Fire Chief is reminding you to take extra precautions with recreational fires.

Chief Matt Love says you should make sure a garden hose is nearby and the fire is closely monitored by a responsible adult. When the activities are done for the evening, please be vigilant in making sure the fire is completely extinguished by drowning it with water.

At this time, there are no restrictions on recreational fires within the City of St Cloud.

Get our free mobile app

If you are going to have a recreational fire in the city limits you do need to have a permit. Permits are available at Fire Station 1, 101 10th Ave N, Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.n. to 4:30 p.m.

So far for the month of July, St. Cloud has had just a half inch of rain. We're nearly 1 1/2 inches below normal for the month so far. We've only had a little over two inches of rain in St. Cloud total going all the way back to late April.

READ RELATED ARTICLES