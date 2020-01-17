St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

ST. CLOUD -- With the expected snow storm, St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency.

The St. Cloud Public Works Department says with more than six inches of snow predicted an near blizzard conditions, a snow emergency declaration has been issued starting at 12:01 a.m. Saturday.

It will be in effect for 72 hours, unless weather conditions become favorable.

Parking regulations will be enforced and towing of illegally parked vehicles will commence immediately.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app