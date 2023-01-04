St. Cloud Declares Snow Emergency

(Photo: Jeff McMahon)

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud has declared a snow emergency.

After a winter storm that dumped more than six inches of snow on the city, with more on the way, the city has declared a snow emergency starting midnight Wednesday night.

It will remain in effect for a maximum of 72 hours but may be rescinded if show removal crews get caught up.

Starting at 1:00 a.m. Thursday, January 5th, illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

For more information on snow emergencies and winter parking restrictions, read the city ordinance here.

 

