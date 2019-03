ST. CLOUD -- The city of St.Cloud has declared a snow emergency for Sunday, March 10.

Due to the expected winter storm with the potential for six or more inches of snow a snow emergency will be active in St. Cloud starting at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday.

Parking restrictions will be enforced and illegally parked vehicles will be towed.

The snow emergency is expected to be in effect for 72 hours, unless rescinded because of improved weather conditions.