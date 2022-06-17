St Cloud Crash Sends 3 to Hospital

ST CLOUD -- A car crash Thursday in St. Cloud sent three to the hospital.

St Cloud Police were sent to the corner of 11th Street Southeast and 12th Avenue Southeast on reports of a two-vehicle crash.

Get our free mobile app

Officials say a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Makayah Lee Neeley of St. Cloud ran a stop sign and hit another vehicle driven by 62-year-old John Delante Smith from St. Cloud and a 66-year-old passenger, Kenneth Wade.

The crash caused the vehicles to roll, and the St. Cloud Fire Department had to cut Smith and Wade from their vehicle.

All three were treated at the scene and sent to St. Cloud Hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.