St. Cloud COP House Starts School Supply Drive

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - With the start of school a little more than six weeks away, the St. Cloud Police Department’s Community Engagement-Community Response Team (Cop House) is bringing back its annual school supply drive.

The Cop House staff is looking for:

pencils,

pens,

crayons and colored pencils,

highlighters,

notebooks,

folders,

glue sticks,

erasers,

pencil sharpeners.

The donations will be distributed to children in need at the COP House at the end of August.

Donations can be dropped off at the COP House (600 13th Street South) Weekdays from 11 am until 6 pm through August 25th.



For more information, contact Hakima at the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 345-4230.

