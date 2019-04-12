St. Cloud Clinic Brings Back Great Lice Egg Hunt

ST. CLOUD -- Kids in central Minnesota can participate in a different kind of egg hunt and learn something new this weekend.

The Lice Clinics of America's St. Cloud clinic is holding their second annual Great Lice Egg Hunt on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Clinic Owner Rainya Strack says the goal is to educate the community and remove the negative stigma surrounding head lice.

We try to reassure all the families that come in that this has nothing to do with economic demograph, or the condition of somebody’s home, or anyone’s personal hygiene. Lice are non-discriminatory and we have so many people that come in that really have these misconceptions.

Free treatments will be available by appointment, as well as Easter goodies, fun activities for kids, free detection combs, and educational packets.

To sign up for the event you can call the clinic at 320-423-1652 or visit their website: