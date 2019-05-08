St. Cloud Area Schools Are In Need of Tutors [PODCAST]

Today on WJON I talked with Abby Fragodt today on WJON from the Minnesota Reading and Math corp. She talked about the need for tutors at schools in the St. Cloud area. The schools that use tutors from her organization include District 742, Sartell-St. Stephen, Sauk Rapids-Rice and Rocori. Tutors can work full-time or part-time and don't need an education degree to do the job. Listen below.

If you'd like to be a tutor call 866-859-2825 or visit readingandmath.net .