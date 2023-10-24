St. Cloud Area Playoff Football Preview – Tuesday, October 24th

A number of St. Cloud area high school football teams will hit the field Tuesday night to begin what they hope are long playoff runs. Here's a look at the matchups for the first round.

The weather forecast for Tuesday night is not exactly favorable, with temperatures in the upper 40's/low 50's and rain predicted during the games.

Teams with first round byes include Sauk Rapids-Rice, Albany, Becker and ROCORI.

The Storm will play against the winner of Elk River and Duluth East on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Sauk Rapids.

Albany will host the winner of Melrose and Montevideo at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Becker awaits the winner of Princeton and Little Falls Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m..

ROCORI will play at Detroit Lakes Saturday afternoon for what seems like an annual matchup, with kickoff set for 1 p.m..

TUESDAY'S MATCHUPS

SECTION 5AAA

CATHEDRAL (3-5) @ MILACA (3-5)

APOLLO (1-7) @ MORA (3-5)

PINE CITY (0-8) @ FOLEY (4-4)

SECTION 5AA

ROYALTON (2-6) @ KERKOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG (5-3)

PAYNESVILLE (1-7) @ HOLDINGFORD (5-3)

SECTION 6AAA

MELROSE (0-8) @ MONTEVIDEO (5-3)

MINNEWASKA AREA (2-6) @ SAUK CENTRE (2-6)

SECTION 7AAA

PROCTOR (2-6) @ PIERZ (5-3)

SECTION 8AAAA

LITTLE FALLS (4-4) @ PRINCETON (6-2)

SECTION 8AAAAA

TECH (1-7) @ BEMIDJI (3-5)

SARTELL (0-8) @ MOORHEAD (4-4)

