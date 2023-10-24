St. Cloud Area Playoff Football Preview – Tuesday, October 24th
A number of St. Cloud area high school football teams will hit the field Tuesday night to begin what they hope are long playoff runs. Here's a look at the matchups for the first round.
The weather forecast for Tuesday night is not exactly favorable, with temperatures in the upper 40's/low 50's and rain predicted during the games.
Teams with first round byes include Sauk Rapids-Rice, Albany, Becker and ROCORI.
The Storm will play against the winner of Elk River and Duluth East on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Sauk Rapids.
Albany will host the winner of Melrose and Montevideo at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Becker awaits the winner of Princeton and Little Falls Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m..
ROCORI will play at Detroit Lakes Saturday afternoon for what seems like an annual matchup, with kickoff set for 1 p.m..
TUESDAY'S MATCHUPS
SECTION 5AAA
CATHEDRAL (3-5) @ MILACA (3-5)
APOLLO (1-7) @ MORA (3-5)
PINE CITY (0-8) @ FOLEY (4-4)
SECTION 5AA
ROYALTON (2-6) @ KERKOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG (5-3)
PAYNESVILLE (1-7) @ HOLDINGFORD (5-3)
SECTION 6AAA
MELROSE (0-8) @ MONTEVIDEO (5-3)
MINNEWASKA AREA (2-6) @ SAUK CENTRE (2-6)
SECTION 7AAA
PROCTOR (2-6) @ PIERZ (5-3)
SECTION 8AAAA
LITTLE FALLS (4-4) @ PRINCETON (6-2)
SECTION 8AAAAA
TECH (1-7) @ BEMIDJI (3-5)
SARTELL (0-8) @ MOORHEAD (4-4)