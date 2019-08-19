St. Cloud Area College Students Moving In This Week

ST. CLOUD -- There will be a lot of activity on the St. Cloud State University campus this week as the school gets ready to welcome back the students for the fall semester.

The beginning of the year festivities begins with an address by President Robbyn Wacker to faculty and staff at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in Ritsche Auditorium, followed by a ribbon-cutting at Eastman Hall at noon.

A new tradition called the New Huskies Convocation will be on Thursday. An event called Red and Black U will be held on Thursday at 8:00 p.m. at Husky Stadium and will feature Mayor Dave Kleis, President Wacker, spirit groups and student athletes.

SCSU students start moving in on Thursday.

The first day of class is next Monday.

Meanwhile, the students at the College of St. Benedict and St. John's University also start moving in on Thursday. They'll have a community picnic Thursday, with a full schedule of events on Friday and Saturday as well.

Classes at St. Ben's and St. John also starts next Monday.