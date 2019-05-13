SR-R Replacing, Adding Security Cameras

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids-Rice school district is expected to spend the summer months upgrading their security cameras.

Superintendent Aaron Sinclair says several of their cameras are older, and they also want to address areas on school property that aren't covered by cameras.

It is more a matter of getting the right angles so you can see the students coming and going, or staff, or adults coming down different corridors. Making sure they are positioned correctly. Also, adding them into some outdoor spaces being able to see front entrances, parking lots, those angles as well.

Sinclair says, at a building level, staff refer back to security camera footage often.

Relatively frequently because it is a great way for them to see exactly what happened in any given situation. Being able to monitor what is going on and being able to have that is a nice resource to be able to have.

The district's security camera upgrade project is estimated to cost nearly $235,000 and will be paid for using general fund dollars.

The Sauk Rapids-Rice school board will vote on it during Monday's meeting.