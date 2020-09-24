SR-R Hires New Business Services Director

SAUK RAPIDS -- Sauk Rapids-Rice has hired a new Director of Business Services.

Tracey Fiereck's first official day on the job will be October 5th. She is currently the Executive Director of the Central Minnesota Educational Research and Development Council.

Fiereck is a former Sauk Rapids-Rice School Board member having served in that role from 2012 through 2016.

The district says they had a total of six people apply for the position.