Spunk Creek Bridge Near Avon Closing for Two Weeks

AVON -- Stearns County is announcing another bridge closure which will force traffic to detour around the work zone.

Starting Wednesday, the bridge on County Highway 9 over Spunk Creek northwest of Avon will be closed as crews build the new crossing. The work will take approximately two weeks and prompt the detour.

Traffic will be rerouted to county road 155 to county road 3 and county road 52. Other local options may be viable for residential traffic.