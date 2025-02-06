Are you counting the days until the weather warms, the daffodils and tulips pop up, and spring starts? We are, too!

Whether you're a true-blue green thumb or someone learning how to make their garden and landscaping thrive, Woods Farmer Seed & Nursery has the supplies and knowledge to help you make this growing season your best. Locally owned and operated for almost 70 years, Woods has a friendly staff who can answer questions and provide ideas on grass and lawn care, landscaping, fruit trees, gardens, vegetables, perennials, and annuals.

They have two great sales to help you start the 2025 season right:

Melon in nursery tray, young melon plant growing in greenhouse Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Grow Green Seed Sale: Starting Feb. 15, get 25 percent off all packaged garden seeds, vegetables, herbs, and perennials — perfect for those who want to start seeds indoors. They also have organic and heirloom seed tapes on sale. Of course, they have seed-starting soil, seed trays, peat pots, heating mats, and all the other vital supplies. Imagine biting into a juicy tomato or crisp cucumber you nurtured from start to finish! Nothing tastes better than homegrown!

Cute young girls harvesting apples in apple tree orchard in summer day. Children picking fruits in a garden. Fresh healthy food for small kids. Getty Images loading...

Nursery Stock Sale: In March, book your order for landscaping trees and shrubs for spring and enjoy 15 percent off. Choose among Minnesota fruit trees (apples, pears, plums, and more), shade and ornamental trees, flowering shrubs, and hardy shrub roses.

Woods' staff always say they love seeing customers' excitement about their new garden and landscaping ideas and their joy at watching the miracle of life grow. Get a head start on this year's projects at the nursery at 2801First Street S, Waite Park, or by calling (320) 252-5234. You also can visit woodsfarmerseed.com.