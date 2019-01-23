Speed Limit Going Up on Many Two-Lane Highways

UNDATED -- You may have noticed speed limits on some two-lane state highways increased from 55-miles-per-hour to 60 miles-per-hour in the last year. If not, many of them will be going up as soon as signs can be posted.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has released the findings of a five-year study on all two-lane roadways with a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit.

Some highways in central Minnesota which are increasing include Highway 23 where the highway is two lanes between Paynesville out to I-35, Highway 15 south of St. Cloud to the Iowa border, Highway 371 from Pequot Lakes to Walker, Highway 95 from St. Cloud to North Branch, Highway 25 from Monticello to Brainerd, and Highway 4 between Paynesville and Sauk Centre.

MnDOT will continue to study the effect the changes have on safety moving forward.