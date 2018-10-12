Southern Minnesota Congressional Candidates Clash in Debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The candidates in Minnesota's 1st District congressional

race have clashed on President Donald Trump, trade and health care as they fight

it out for an open seat in southern Minnesota.

Republican Jim Hagedorn said in a debate Friday that Trump is moving America in the right direction. He cited the president's tax cut and his efforts to build a border wall as examples.

But Democrat Dan Feehan said he'd be an independent voice in a Washington where

GOP lawmakers are unwilling to stand up against Trump. He cited the trade war with

China, which Feehan said is hurting southern Minnesota farmers.

Hagedorn says he supports repealing and replacing Obamacare with free-market

reforms.

Feehan calls for letting people buy into Medicare and protecting people with

pre-existing conditions.