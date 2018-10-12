Southern Minnesota Congressional Candidates Clash in Debate
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The candidates in Minnesota's 1st District congressional
race have clashed on President Donald Trump, trade and health care as they fight
it out for an open seat in southern Minnesota.
Republican Jim Hagedorn said in a debate Friday that Trump is moving America in the right direction. He cited the president's tax cut and his efforts to build a border wall as examples.
But Democrat Dan Feehan said he'd be an independent voice in a Washington where
GOP lawmakers are unwilling to stand up against Trump. He cited the trade war with
China, which Feehan said is hurting southern Minnesota farmers.
Hagedorn says he supports repealing and replacing Obamacare with free-market
reforms.
Feehan calls for letting people buy into Medicare and protecting people with
pre-existing conditions.