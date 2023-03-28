South Haven Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Assaulting Woman

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A South Haven man has pleaded guilty to felony criminal sexual conduct after sexually assaulting a woman while she slept.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 21-year-old Nathan Valley used his hands to assault the woman in December 2021. He pleaded guilty to 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a helpless victim.

Records show the victim and Valley were friends of three years but had never had a romantic relationship. Valley picked the woman up and brought her to his house to hang out. She told sheriff's deputies that she took a nap because she had been up all night and later woke up to Valley sexually assaulting her.

Records show the victim told Valley "no" and moved away, but he allegedly pulled her back and did it again. After being told "no" again, Valley allegedly got upset, left the room, and started hitting the walls.

The victim got a ride home from a friend and went to the hospital for a sexual assault examination.

Valley will be sentenced on May 23rd.

