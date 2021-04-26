Souhan; Vikings Won’t Take a QB in the 1st Round [PODCAST]

The NFL draft will take place from Thursday-Saturday this week with the Vikings holding the #14 overall pick in the first round Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings are in win-now mode so taking a quarterback in the first round when they have such a need for offensive and defensive line help doesn't seem likely. Jim says even if Trey Lance or Justin Fields falls to #14 the Vikings would either trade down or take a position that is more a need position. Possibilities for the Vikings at #14 are left tackle sPenei Sewell from Oregon, Rashawn Slater from Northwestern, Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech or guard Alijah Vera-Tucker from USC. The Vikings would also choose an edge rusher instead at #14.

The Twins lost 2 of 3 games this past weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jim says the Twins just aren't hitting right now especially the bottom of the order guys like Mitch Garver and Jorge Polanco. He says it's unfair to expect big production out of fill-ins players like Jake Cave and Willians Astudillo. Jim says the Twins are expecting Andrelton Simmons back from the Covid-19 list soon with Max Kepler to follow shortly.

The Minnesota Lynx began training camp yesterday in Minneapolis. Jim says internally the Lynx are expecting to be a championship contender while nationally the feeling is they are a team that could contend for a playoff spot and maybe beyond. The Lynx are meshing together the newly signed free agents with existing talent during camp.

Get our free mobile app