Souhan; Vikings v Falcons Should be High Scoring [PODCAST]

The Vikings host Atlanta Sunday at noon to open the regular season. Hear the game on AM 1240/95.3 FM - WJON. The Falcons have a high powered offense led by Matt Ryan and Julio Jones. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim isn't sure Jones will play because of a contract dispute with management. The Vikings didn't show too much of what they plan to do this season during the preseason so Jim says the big reveal will happen on Sunday. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins had just enough to beat the Red Sox in Boston Thursday night. Eddie Rosario made a big throw from left field cutting down a runner at the plate to end the game. Jim says the Twins could pretty much end the race for the division title if they win 2 or 3 games this weekend against Cleveland.