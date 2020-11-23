Souhan; Vikings Showed They Aren’t That Good [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 31-28 at home against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday to see their 3-game winning streak end. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says despite the 3-game winning streak they hadn't really fixed a lot of their issues especially with their defense. He says the offense had a bad first half and the defense had a bad 2nd half. Jim says the defense failed to make some critical tackles in the 2nd half that led to the Cowboys coming from behind to win.

Kirk Cousins finished with a solid statistical line Sunday and Jim says Cousins did play well. He says Cousins hadn't played well in their previous 5 losses and many of his interceptions came at bad points in those games. He says Cousins hasn't had a good season.

The Timberwolves signed forward Juancho Hernangomez to a 3-year $21 Million contract and guard Malik Beasley to a 4-year $60 Million deal. The Wolves also traded for power forward Ed Davis from the Knicks. Jim says the Wolves could play a small lineup with Beasley coming back or bring him off he bench and start Hernangomez at power forward. Jim doesn't expect the Wolves to make any more significant moves before the season but he does says President of Basketball Operations Gerson Rosas may have something else up his sleeve.