Souhan; Vikings Possible Cuts [PODCAST]

NFL teams need to cut rosters down to 53 players by 3pm (CT) Saturday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He suggested that veteran linebacker Hardy Nickerson Jr. and veteran receiver Tajae Sharpe could be on the cut list. Jim says the Vikings are happy with 2nd year receiver Bisi Johnson, Chad Beebe and rookies Justin Jefferson, K.J. Osborn and Alexander Hollins. Listen below.

The NFL has protocols in place in regards to Covid-19. Jim says the NFL will play starting next Thursday but expects possible Covid-19 cases could be a factor during the season. He says the NFL is determined to play but asking players to live in a bubble isn't possible for 6 months. He says it's a bit too much to ask for coaches and management to know what players are doing and where they are doing things when they leave the facility.