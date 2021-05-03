The Vikings selected left tackle Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech in the 1st round and guard Wyatt Davis from Ohio State in the 3rd round. Star Tribune Sports Columinst Jim Souhan says the Vikings likely found their starting left tackle and left guard in the draft this past weekend. Jim says the starting offensive will likely include Darrisaw and Davis at left tackle and left guard, Garrett Bradbury at center, Ezra Cleveland at right guard and Brian O'Neill at right tackle.

The Vikings selected quarterback Kellen Mond from Texas A&M in the 3rd round of the draft Friday night. Jim says Mond is athletic and has a big enough arm to make all the throws. He says the concern with Mond is accuracy. Mond completed just 59% of his passes this past season. Jim says Mond will likely be the #2 quarterback opening the season behind Kirk Cousins. He says Mond could take over as the starting quarterback in one or two seasons. Cousins in under contract for 2 more seasons.

The Twins won 2 out of 3 games with Kansas City this past weekend. Alex Kirilloff homered 4 times in 3 games. Jim says Kirilloff will stay with the team when Miguel Sano returns and will see most of his starts in left field. Souhan says the Twins won't have a problem getting everyone playing time when Sano returns. He suggests giving each guy on average one day off a week giving Luis Arraez the chance to play 2nd and 3rd base and left field. Kirilloff could see time at both left field and 1st base and someone could rotate to DH giving Nelson Cruz a day off. Jim says Matt Shoemaker struggling in the starting rotation is a concern. He says Lewis Thorpe is likely the next person up if the Twins move on from Shoemaker. Top pitching prospect Jordan Balazovic would be an option later in the season. Jim says the Twins are going to want to see him pitch in minor league games before giving him a call up.