Souhan; Vikings Get a Banged Up Falcons Team [PODCAST]

Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says top receiver Julio Jones sat out practice Wednesday and may not be available Sunday. Jim says that isn't the only concern for the Falcons who fired their head coach and General Manager after last week's loss. Jim says a new an interim head coach and numerous injuries makes it different to tell if the Falcons will continue on their 0-5 path or turn things around starting this week.

Running back Dalvin Cook didn't practice for the Vikings and is likely to miss Sunday's game against Atlanta due to a groin injury. Jim says if Dalvin Cook were healthy and ran the 4th and inches play Sunday against Seattle late in the game he would have got the first down. Jim says Cook has great vision on short yardage situations. The Vikings a week 6 bye which increases the likelihood of Cook not playing Sunday because he could get 2 weeks of rest to heal his injury.

The Dodgers and Astros pulled out wins in the NLCS and ALCS yesterday. Jim says the Braves/Dodgers series has a better chance of being a series that goes 6 or 7 games. Jim says the Rays 3 games to 1 series lead over Houston makes it tough for them to come back.

Many professional and college sports have been playing the last few months without fans or a minimal amount of fans in person. Jim says television rating aren't doing as well as the pro and college sports teams had bee hoping. Jim says reasons for rating being down could be because people can't go to games and the overall atmosphere at games may not have the same feeling as they used to.