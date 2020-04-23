Souhan; Vikings Could Trade Up for Left Tackle [PODCAST]

The NFL Draft goes virtual tonight with the first round set to begin at 7pm. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says if the Vikings were to trade up a few spots it would likely be to get a left tackle not a receiver. Jim sees 4 left tackles that are expected to go before the Vikings pick at #22 that could be in play to trade up for if the Vikings see the value in those players.

Jim says this may be the deepest trade for wide receivers and the Vikings will select one but it may not be in the first round. Jim feels the Vikings are most likely to select a cornerback with picks #22 or #25.