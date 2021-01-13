Souhan; Twins Could be Interested in Kluber [PODCAST]

The Twins haven't made a significant signing yet in the offseason. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Twins could be one of the teams interested in the workout of veteran right handed pitcher Corey Kluber. Jim says if his velocity is up and the price is right the Twins may want to sign him. He says because of Derek Falvey's familiarity with Kluber, the Twins could be more likely to sign him. Both Falvey and Kluber were with the Cleveland Indians organization at the same time. Jim says it's unclear how much money the Twins would be willing to spend in free agency.

The Timberwolves host Memphis tonight at 7pm, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jim says if Ryan Saunders wants his team to improve on defense he has to hold them accountable and he can do that through playing time. He says Jarred Vanderbilt has moved past Jake Layman for playing time and more changes could happen. Jim says the development of Anthony Edwards and Jaret Culver are still key to the team's success short term and long term.

#7 Michigan men's basketball routed #9 Wisconsin Tuesday night. Jim says Michigan is a top 3 team and could be a final four team. He says their depth, defense, size and coaching is the reason for their emergence. He says the Gophers will have to play a great game against Michigan Saturday if they hope to pull off the upset.