Souhan; Towns Injury Really Hurts Timberwolves [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves are off to a 2-1 start but have lost top player Karl-Anthony Towns with a wrist injury for an indefinite period of time. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Towns could be out for weeks with this injury. Jim says the Timberwolves played well in victories over Detroit and Utah before struggling without Towns Sunday night against the Lakers. Souhan says their team defense improved and specifically highlighted Towns' defense. Rookie Anthony Edwards and 2nd year wing Jarrett Culver both looked good in the two wins as well. Listen to our conversation below.

The Vikings lost to New Orleans Friday 52-33 on Christmas Day. Jim says this was the first sign of a team not playing hard for Coach Zimmer. He says Zimmer and General Manager Rick Spielman recently signed contract extensions and are in no way in danger of losing their job. Jim says the offense played well but the defense just didn't stop a New Orleans running game that hadn't been very good this season.

The Gopher men's basketball team is coming off an overtime upset win over #4 Iowa Friday night. The Gophers host Michigan State tonight at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 6:30. Jim says this isn't a great Michigan State team but he does says because of their 2 straight losses they will be focused on this game. Jim says he didn't see Brandon Johnson going off for 8 3-pointers in Friday's win but his performance gives Minnesota a chance to compete with the top Big Ten teams.